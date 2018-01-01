Woohoo, Awario is on Product Hunt!
Check us out and ask us stuff!
Nancy Lowe
Found a small family bakery called Levain on the corner of 5th and 24th. Delicious baguettes!
Honda Civic: autonomous features for $20K
... expensive equipment available only on luxury cars, but the Honda Civic would beg to differ...
Jessie Burke
My video review of the new Photoshop CC. Enjoy!
David MacLaren @DavidM
@Paolos Your address on Google Maps is wrong. Couldn't find the place...
Steven Cruz
Looking for a personal productivity app. Any suggestions?
My favorite startup blogs
If you weren't already aware, Tracey Friedman has been writing an awesome series of posts...
The Web is talking about your business.
Find these conversations and join in.
Instant mentions from all around the Web and social media.

At AWARIO, we want you to be the first to know when important conversations spark out online. Unlike other monitoring apps that rely on a single
third-party data provider, we crawl over 13 billion web pages daily, in addition to the APIs. So when we say Awario is the most immediate way to learn about new mentions, we aren't messing around.

Grow brand awareness.

Find important discussions, join them in real time, and spread the word about your product, service, or content across social and the Web to reach new audiences and trigger word-of-mouth marketing.

Start growing awareness

42% of consumers learn about new products and services on Twitter.

Research your market.

Social media is full of invaluable market information and consumer intelligence - but it's also full of noise. Sieve out meaningful customer insights with Awario to understand your audience better and marketing campaigns.

Set up your first alert

71% of companies admit that market insights acquired from social media improved the results of their marketing efforts.

Engage with customers.

Take your customer service social. Answer clients' questions, follow up on positive and (ahem) negative comments, and build meaningful relationships by always being there for customers when they need you.

Learn more about social customer service

Consumers spend from 20% to 40% more with companies that engage and respond to customers over social media.

Find sales opportunities.

Discover potential clients looking for products like yours, and turn prospects into leads by being the first to answer their questions and offer solutions.

Start selling socially

85% of consumers do research or ask online before making a buying decision.

Reach out to influencers.

Easily identify industry influencers with Awario's analytics, and connect to them to develop impactful relationships, start business collaborations, and market products to (and through) the most influential people in your niche.

Learn more about influencer marketing

Daily signups for home decor site One Kings Lane increased by 90% after an unpaid mention in Gwyneth Paltrow's influential blog.

What our users say.

See how Awario is helping our customers grow their business.

Great for reputation management

This might be the perfect thing for me to add another service each month and enhance the PR and reputation management work I do now. I’m stoked on the potential it has. I've already added this to my existing clients and have made my money back in minutes.

Michael Ruiz
Public Relations Manager,
Michael Ruiz Consulting
Key for SEO Masterminding and Customer Service
Awario is a must-have for SEO and customer service. Why SEO? It shows you the easiest places on the web to get quality backlinks! Go to the places talking about your business and engage the conversation. For customer service - you have an opportunity to speak to dissatisfied customers who are voicing their concerns.
Awario provides opportunities for crucial product feedback and encourages people who are speaking positively about your product. This will make them feel affirmed in their decision to speak in support for what you do, and that they are a customer that is cared for by your team.
Kyle Lawrence
Co-Owner & Developer,
Design & Develop
I can already see an extra income stream coming from this!
The reality of this tool will be massively underrated or not understood. I can already see an extra income stream coming from this for clients. Once you learn how to use it, the intelligence gathering from this in terms of brand mentions, competitor research and identifying new trends and more. There is just so much right with this and not a lot wrong at all. It's so good that I will be surprised if people want more.
The reputation management feature of this in itself is beyond measure and the ability to highly target your intel campaigns is phenomenal. Awario is great for SEO and to find new clients. It is easy to learn, and I just can't push this positively enough.
Jock Brocas
President & CEO,
Content Amplified
Real-time insights 24/7

You can no longer ignore when people write about your brand, your products, your competitors, and your industry. Awario is our favorite tool to stay on top of that.

Adrian Nutiu
Co-founder,
UpJourney
If you are in the business of DATA, this tool will help you convert your skills into CASH!

This product is unbelievable. Awario cuts research time by 90% and makes life so much easier to put everything in perspective. This tool shows the BIGGER PICTURE. Competitor research, hashtag research and identifying trends are just a part of my initial discovery and mixing and matching data looks like there are other hidden gems lurking around. I'm just on my 2nd day of discovery. This is industry grade stuff!

Anton Sheker
Managing Director,
Sulit.ph
Hands down one of the best
purchases I've made

At first I was skeptical, but now I have to say that this is incredible. If you know what to search for, you can easily start conversations with many potential clients.

When you use it, make sure you use Boolean Search or "advanced search". If you don't know programming, ask around, or play with it, or just ask Awario for help. The real magic is in the advanced search!
Miles Sebesta
Web technology consultant,
Geekwise Academy
Monitor mentions of your brand or product online, engage with your audience and influencers, and grow brand awareness.
