The reality of this tool will be massively underrated or not understood. I can already see an extra income stream coming from this for clients. Once you learn how to use it, the intelligence gathering from this in terms of brand mentions, competitor research and identifying new trends and more. There is just so much right with this and not a lot wrong at all. It's so good that I will be surprised if people want more.

The reputation management feature of this in itself is beyond measure and the ability to highly target your intel campaigns is phenomenal. Awario is great for SEO and to find new clients. It is easy to learn, and I just can't push this positively enough.